NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $573.14 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a market capitalization of $253.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

