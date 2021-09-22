NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 305,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $180,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $240.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.24. The company has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

