Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $34.77

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $36.13. Noah shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Noah by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noah by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Noah by 175.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Noah by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

