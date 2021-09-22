Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) vs. Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Critical Survey

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nissan Chemical and Indra Sistemas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Indra Sistemas 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 16.78% 17.19% 13.56% Indra Sistemas -1.56% -6.81% -1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Indra Sistemas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 4.12 $314.62 million $2.08 27.07 Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.53 -$74.42 million N/A N/A

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Indra Sistemas.

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Indra Sistemas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

