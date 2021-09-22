NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.94. 181,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

