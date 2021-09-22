Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $232,170.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00127847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

