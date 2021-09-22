Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,297,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,251,000 after purchasing an additional 118,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 843,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

