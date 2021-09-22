Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $34.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,815.43. 43,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,751.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,455.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.