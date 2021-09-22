Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,918. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

