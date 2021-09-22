Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $229.97. 73,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

