Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period.

GWX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,192. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

