Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 36,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,717. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

