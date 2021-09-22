Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $35.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,828.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,293. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,407.70 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,784.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,494.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

