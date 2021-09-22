Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after buying an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,760,000 after buying an additional 555,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.65. 36,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.65. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

