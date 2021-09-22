NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 214,601 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 732,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,601 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidelity National Financial worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 17,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

