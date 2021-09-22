NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 11,466 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.52. 21,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

