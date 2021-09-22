NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,642. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

