NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 1,646,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $340.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

