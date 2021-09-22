NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Head to Head Comparison

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 3.02 -$5.51 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,734.94 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

