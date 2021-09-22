Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Update

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $482,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NXST traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,065. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.01.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

