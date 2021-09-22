NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexGen Energy traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 36652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

