Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

