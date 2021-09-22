Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.