NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000. Lennar accounts for 1.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 71.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 96,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,820. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.72.
Lennar Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
