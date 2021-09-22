NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000. Lennar accounts for 1.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 71.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 96,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,820. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

