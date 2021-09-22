NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.