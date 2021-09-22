NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 695 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BLK stock traded up $10.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $855.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $901.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $853.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

