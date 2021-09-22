New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

BILI stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.