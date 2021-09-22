New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arko stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

