New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $170,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

