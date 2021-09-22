New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $100,000 in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.