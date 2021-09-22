New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 139.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

HQI opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.06. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 61.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

HireQuest Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

