New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

