NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well poised to retain its leadership in the consumer networking market by capitalizing on technology inflections and building recurring subscription service revenues to boost its momentum in 2021. Product launches, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards, act as a major tailwind. Solid demand for low port count switches supported by ProAV strength drives Small and Medium Business unit momentum. NETGEAR is on track to meet its goal of tapping 650,000 subscribers by the end of 2021, indicating a healthy potential for its long-term growth. However, component shortages and supply chain disruptions stemming from COVID-19 are significant headwinds. It is susceptible to seasonality, particularly in the Connected Home business segment, which is expected to impair its growth. Escalated research and development expenses strain its margins.”

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $973.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,352. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.