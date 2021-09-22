NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,826,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 243.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 354,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

