NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

