NEST Protocol (NEST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.87 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $31.93 million and $4.87 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045305 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

