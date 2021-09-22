Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NEOG stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neogen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 392.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Neogen worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

