NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NCR by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

