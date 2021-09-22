Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.42. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 134,341 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.
Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.
About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.
