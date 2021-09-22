Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.42. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 134,341 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

