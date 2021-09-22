Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $245,436.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004668 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00027043 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,663,130 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

