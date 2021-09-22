Natuzzi (NTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTZ opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $197.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

