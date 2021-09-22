Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.17. 46,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 30,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

