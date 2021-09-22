National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

