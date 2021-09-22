National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$95.00 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$101.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.54.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8100003 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.