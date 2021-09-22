National Bank Financial Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

