National Bank Financial Comments on Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$32.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$32.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

