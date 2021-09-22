National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,915 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 288.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

PID stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

