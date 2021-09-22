National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after buying an additional 284,110 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

