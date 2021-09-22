National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

EXAS stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.