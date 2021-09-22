National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,331,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,192.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

